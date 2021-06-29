Utica Man Pulled Out of Fiery Crash in Westmoreland Dies From Severe Burns

The Utica man pulled from his burning car in Central New York has passed away.

73-year-old Jack Pylman suffered 3rd-degree burns on 25 percent of his body after rolling his vehicle on Route 5 in Westmoreland on Monday, June 21. He was trapped inside the vehicle that caught on fire.

Without a thought to their own safety, two brave men, Andy Parent and Roger Combs, both happened to be passing by the fiery crash at the time, risked their own lives to pull Pylman out of the car.

Pylman was rushed to Upstate Medical ICU Burn Unit for treatment after the crash. Tragically, a week later on Monday, June 28th, he passed away from his injuries.

A GoFundMe has been set up to cover Pylman's medical bills and funeral/memorial expenses.

"Our thoughts are with the family," Andy's daughter Noelle said.

The two heroes, Roger Combs and Andy Parent, arrived on the scene and helped pull Pylman out of his vehicle. "Andy wasn't called to the accident," Noelle said. "He was just driving by when he saw the truck on fire and pulled over to help."

Combs was grateful Parent was the scene. "Shortly after the man was pulled out the truck it burst into flame," said Combs. "Thank God Parent was there. I couldn't have done it by myself."

