Things To Do With Leftover Halloween Candy

Are you looking at all that Halloween candy and thinking about future dental bills? Here are five strange things you can do with your leftover candy.

1. Bake it into a cake. Peanut butter cups and fun-sized candy work great in cakes or brownies. Just google "Halloween candy cake recipes."

2. Save it and work it into Thanksgiving. Marshmallows on the yams are the norm. But "Parenting" magazine claims candy corn on the yams might be even better. (???)

3. Use it in an advent calendar for Christmas. It's pretty easy to make one with your kids. The website AlphaMom has instructions on how to do it with little paper cups and tissue paper.

4. Flavor your own vodka. Just put a few pieces of candy in a glass container with a lid, like a mason jar. Then fill it the rest of the way with vodka . . . close the lid . . . wait a few days . . . and boom, you've got Skittles vodka.