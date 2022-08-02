King Of Queens Star Kevin James Should Plan A Trip From Syracuse To Utica NY

Actor and comedy guru Kevin James has been spotted numerous times over the last few weeks in Syracuse New York. James needs to hit the thruway and visit Utica for real.

New York Upstate reports that the actor and comedian was at Pastabilities in Armory Square on Monday August 1st. With that, rumors are now swirling he might be in Syracuse to film a movie:

The restaurant’s official Facebook and Instagram pages included the hashtag #americanhighproductions, suggesting he’s part of Liverpool-based American High’s new movie currently filming in Central New York."

James was also spotted at a CoreLife Eatery in Syracuse on Wednesday July 27th. Two times in Syracuse over the course of the week?

Representatives for American High did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but the production company is currently shooting a supernatural thriller in the Syracuse area. The title, cast and other details have not been announced."

The mystery continues.

Come Down The Thruway Kevin James

If Kevin James is filming in the area, or just hanging out, he needs to make the trip to the Utica area. Why? We are truly New York State's biggest fans of the King Of Queens. Here's a couple other reasons:

1) This author still quotes the show on a regular basis.

2) This author got into stand-up comedy after seeing plenty of old Kevin James standup bits. This also led working for this amazing media company.

3) Our region absolutely loved Kevin James and Will Smith together in Hitch.

4) We have better food in Utica to offer Kevin James than Syracuse, let's be real.

5) Kevin James can ride around Sangertown and pretend to be Paul Blart once more.

Kevin James Is Performing In Syracuse Soon

Here's a look at upcoming shows where Kevin James will be performing in Upstate New York:

August 21st- Sunday- 7:30PM at The Paramount Huntington in Huntington, NY

October 28th- Friday- 8:00PM at Kleinhans Music Hall in Buffalo, NY

October 29th- Saturday- 7:30PM at the Kodak Center in Rochester, NY

October 30th- Sunday- 5:00PM at the Mulroy Civic Center At Oncenter - Crouse Hinds Theatre in Syracuse, NY

November 5th- Saturday- 7:30PM at the Palace Theatre Albany in Albany, NY

November 6th- Sunday- 7:00PM at the Ulster Performing Arts Center in Kingston, NY"

You can buy tickets online right through Kevin's website.

