Get in your car, and get ready for a drive-through safari, right here in Central New York.

The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango has announced they plan to open as a drive-thru safari, starting on Thursday this week.

The Wild Animal Park, known to millions as the home of April the Giraffe, is being forced to think outside its traditional business plan in the wake of the coronavirus. Instead of customers visiting their animals by walking through the zoo, the park has devised a plan they promise will be a "one of a kind experience" that will allow vehicles to drive-thru and experience the animals "roaming in large enclosures."

In a Facebook post, zoo owners say, "We have said from the beginning “The Wild won’t go down without a fight”. Well this is us fighting for the animals and our park."

The safari will allow you to enjoy the animals from your own vehicle. The park will be open starting Thursday, and will be open 9am - 5pm Monday through Friday, and 8am to 6pm on weekends. The cost for the safari is $12 for adults, and $10 for children and seniors. Patrons can use their season pass to enjoy the safari as well. For more updates, follow the park on their new safari Facebook page.

The safari is a little over a mile long, and the park asks that you keep a steady pace as you drive through - but there are spots where you can pull over to enjoy the animals.