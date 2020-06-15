The Wild Animal Park Sets Opening Date For 10th Season

The Wild Animal Park in Chittenango is preparing to finally open for the 10th season.

The park, that has been open as a drive-thru safari since the coronavirus, will open it's gates on June 26th.

Make plans to see all the new babies that have been born at the Park in the last few months.

Lions and tigers and bears, oh my! There's plenty of each. The Wild Animal Park has one of the most diverse Big Cat collections in the country.

There's also giraffes, camels, sloths, zebras, emu, birds, alligators and so much more to see and do at The Wild Animal Park, located on 14 acres just north of the Village of Chittenango at 7621 Lakeport Rd.

Admission

$13.99 adults

$11.99 children under 12

2 and under free

All day bounce house bracelet $6,

Season passes $44.99/person

Open 7 days a week

Mon-Fri 10-5

Sat-Sun 9:30-6

Learn more at TheWildPark.com.