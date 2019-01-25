The price of "Forever" stamps is going up...again.

The cost of Forever stamps is increasing from 50 to 55 cents this weekend - but you still have a couple of days to stock up because the U.S. Postal Service says the price hike takes effect Sunday, Jan. 27.

Forever stamps can be used no matter what the prices rise to - they're good until you use them up, all the more reason to stock up.

That's not the only thing that's going to be more expensive at the post office: priority mail prices are going up too. A small flat rate box will jump from $7.20 to $7.90. And a flat rate envelope that costs $6.70 will rise to $7.35.

You can check out the full list of price hikes HERE.

Things are looking a little tough for the United States Post Office : they reported a net loss of nearly $4 billion in 2018. Yikes.