The Skeptical Reason Why The USPS Is Slowing Down Mail Delivery Here In New York

Here in New York, you'll start seeing slowdowns in mail delivery. Why? Here's everything you need to know.

According to WKTV, this problem will begin not just across New York, but across the country, as early as Friday October 1st. That's when the US Postal Service implements its new service standards

The changes, which include longer first-class mail delivery times and cuts to post office hours, are part of embattled Postmaster General Louis DeJoy's 10-year plan for the agency that he unveiled earlier this year.

According to USPS, the service changes won't affect about 60% of first-class mail and nearly all periodicals. Within a local area, standard delivery time for single-piece, first-class mail will remain at two days. Mail traveling longer distances will take longer to arrive in some cases.

"These changes would position us to leverage more cost-effective means to transport First-Class packages via ground rather than using costly air transportation, which is also less reliable due to weather, flight traffic, availability constraints, competition for space, and the added hand-offs involved," Frum said.

This is all part of the USPS' sweeping plan, Delivering for America, which promises to make the Postal Service more competitive and more modern. This includes a new energy-friendly fleet of delivery vehicles too.

If you're thinking, why can't President Biden just remove people in the USPS who are using this policy, the president cannot remove the postmaster general.

Only the Postal Service Board of Governors -- which is composed of members nominated by the president and confirmed in the Senate -- has the power to do so.

You can read more here.

