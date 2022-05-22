Grab Your Camera! Tour This Breathtaking Cherry Blossom Field In Upstate NY

Grab Your Camera! Tour This Breathtaking Cherry Blossom Field In Upstate NY

Credit - John Kucko Digital via Facebook

If you're searching for the perfect backdrop for your next photoshoot, look no further than this tree farm in Upstate New York.

If you haven't already, you need to come visit The Cherry Orchard in Sodus, New York. These beautiful trees are raised and manicured by Lake Breeze Fruit Farm Inc. along the shoreline of Lake Ontario in Wayne County.

Credit - John Kucko Digital via Facebook
loading...

An area more historically known for it's vast amount of apple trees and farms is also home to this massive field of Cherry Blossoms. This is just one of the many cherry fields the farm owns.

When picked in late July, the filling made from the cherries will go to fill pies across America.

Credit - John Kucko Digital via Facebook
loading...

With a field this size and owning others just like it, around how many cherries will they actually harvest from the field during the season?

In total, this field alone can harvest up to 400 tons of cherries each year. Combine this with the other fields, it adds up to over 800 tons of cherries come harvest time.

Credit - John Kucko Digital via Facebook
loading...

Did we mention cherries aren't the only fruits Lake Breeze grows? They are also a large producer of apples as well. Which is no surprise coming from apple picking country in Wayne County.

They also serve as a major shipping and receiving hub, along with custom hauling and a host of fruit storage options.

Credit - John Kucko Digital via Facebook
loading...

Drone Over Cohoes Falls Produces Stunning Images of this Natural Wonder

2021 Winter Carnival Ice Palace in Saranac Lake is Totally Tubular

This year's Ice Palace in Saranac Lake is like totally tubular man. The finishing touches are being put on the 80s themed palace for the annual Winter Carnival.

Upstate New York's Fabulous, Fantastic Carnegie Libraries

The great industrialist Andrew Carnegie (1835-1919) decided in the last years of his life to give his money away. And it was a ton of money! It is estimated Carnegie gave away 90% of his $350,000,000 fortune. Carnegie Libraries are a wonderful testament to this great man. He donated funds to build 2,500 public libraries all across the country. More than half of them are still standing. Here are some of the best ones to be found in Upstate New York.
Filed Under: cherry blossom, lake ontario, sodus, tree farm, upstate ny
Categories: This And That
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top