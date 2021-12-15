The Most Hilarious Buffalo Bills Christmas Karaoke [WATCH]

Christmas is only days away and if you need a little holiday spirit, this video may be exactly the cure for the holiday blues!

The Buffalo Bills will return home this Sunday to take on the Carolina Panthers at Highmark Stadium. The Bills are coming off an overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Sunday's loss was hard to swallow especially when you consider the poor officiating that seemed to be one sided against Buffalo. Even the Buffalo Airport chimed in when they Tweeted at the Tampa Airport.

Regardless of the refs, the Buffalo Bills will need to dig deep and get back in the win column if they expect to make the playoffs this season. Early in the season it seemed as though the Bills would be a favorite to make it to the Super Bowl. But a few losses in games in which they were favored has been their downfall thus far. But there is still hope and a chance IF they turn the season around for the remaining 4 games.

The Buffalo Bills will face the New England Patriots the day after Christmas and a win on the road against the Pats would be a great gift to the Bills Mafia. Until then, we can get in the spirit of the season and join them in singing some festive tunes! Get your ugly Bills sweater on and belt out a few jingles!

EXTRA: Santa Con Drum Line Invades NYC

I was in NYC this past weekend and saw this amazing drum line pass by on our walk around Broadway. They are incredible and even made their way in and out some of the stores!