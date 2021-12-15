Pig Could Send Canajoharie Man to Jail for 6 Months! Is This Fair?

Last month I reported on a story of a Canajoharie man and his pig "Ellie". This is not just a pig or pet to Wyverne Flatt, this is his emotional support animal and the town wants Ellie to leave! If she doesn't, Flatt could go to jail for 6 months.

According to News 10 ABC, Mr. Flatt is facing both a civil and criminal against him with a jury trial in March 2022.

Flatt and Ellie find themselves in a legal battle with the Village of Canajoharie. It appears that the town considers Ellie to be livestock and NOT an emotional support pig and they want Ellie O-U-T!

I’m not willing to get rid of her, and I can’t imagine a little village trying to make a fella get rid of his emotional support animal. I’m being charged for harboring an illegal farm animal, the law that my attorney just let me know that it was put into place by 1965 - Wyverne Flatt

Mr. Flatt claims to have done everything he can do to prove that Ellie is a legit support animal. He has her registered as an emotional animal with letters from his doctor but the town refuses to drop the case.

We all need someone in our lives to be there for us, support us and love us. Hopefully you have family and friends that you can spend time with, share experiences and just keep you from being lonely, even if that family member is a pig.

News 10 ABC reports that Flatt has been to court 13 times over the last 2 years and he has been told to get rid of Ellie. Would you get rid of your kid? I wouldn't! We will keep you updated as the mud continues to sling in Canajoharie.

