Oneida Mom Captures Christmas With Hilarious Daily Live Elf on the Shelf Shots

Move over Elf on the Shelf and make room for Jack on the move. An Oneida mom is taking the famous Elf on the Shelf to a whole new level.

Kourey Lilly is capturing Christmas with hilarious daily live Elf on the shelf shots featuring her son Jack. She started the tradition a few years ago after the idea was passed down from her Aunt Terry. "She used to do a live elf on the shelf with her sister-in-law, and then her grandson," says Lilly.

It starts on December 1 and goes through Christmas Day, ending with a photo with Santa. But Lilly wasn't planning on doing the live elf on the shelf again this year. "I shared an old elf on the shelf photo on December 1 and said we weren't doing it this year. I got several messages from people who were sad but understood. It is a ton of work especially since Jack is a toddler now, but it is so much fun and people love it, especially the really creative ones."

Lilly had a change of heart. She and her fiance Stevie Johnson ordered the elf costume to begin another year of Elf on the Shelf. They had to get a little creative with the December 1st photo while they waited for it to arrive.

Credit- Kourey Lilly

The costume arrived and Jack loved it so much it wasn't difficult to get him in it. "The difficult part is capturing a photo of a speedy toddler," Lilly says. "My phone is full of 50 of the same picture, with only one decent version."

Thankfully Lilly is able to capture one shot for her daily photo that she shares on Facebook. "Everyone loves it."

Check out the daily pictures Lilly manages to get of her speedy toddler Jack.

