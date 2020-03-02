It's never too early to start thinking spring, especially since the Ice Cream Factory has announced their opening day for 2020.

The Ice Cream Factory, on Oneida Street in Chadwicks, is one of the most popular ice cream spots in Central New York - with lines 10-12 people deep on the hottest summer days. When they open for the season, you know spring is here...and summer is right around the corner.

In a Facebook post, the Ice Cream Factory says they plan to open on March 14th, weather permitting. Let's hope Mother Nature doesn't ruin our chances for a soft-serve ice cream cone with some kind of snow storm.

Nicky Doodles in Rome says they plan to open for the season on March 14th as well.

What's your favorite ice cream treat? COne? Sundae? Shake? What flavor?