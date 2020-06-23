The Cheapest Colleges in New York – Top Value
Are you still looking for the right place for your child to go to college? New York is actually home to some of the best schools to attend if you're looking for value.
According to CollegeStats.com the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy is the best value in the state with tuition at a low $4392. The school is located in Kings Point, NY. and if you live in New York and are accepted, tuition is free.
Other area schools with low tuition rates include MVCC and Herkimer, Herkimer offers classes to out of state students at just under $8,000 and New York students can expect tuition at about $3300.
Other affordable schools include, Fulton Montgomery and Onondaga Central School.
Check out this list from College Stats.com
|Rank
|School Name
|City
|State
|Net Cost
|School Level
|Retention Rate
|In-State Cost
1
United States Merchant Marine Academy
|Kings Point
|NY
|$4,392
|4 year
|95.33%
|$0
2
Dutchess Community College
|Poughkeepsie
|NY
|$6,264
|2 year
|62.6%
|$3,200
3
Monroe Community College
|Rochester
|NY
|$6,795
|2 year
|60.72%
|$3,416
4
Schenectady County Community College
|Schenectady
|NY
|$3,904
|2 year
|55.45%
|$3,456
5
Fulton-Montgomery Community College
|Johnstown
|NY
|$7,944
|2 year
|53.31%
|$3,648
6
Mohawk Valley Community College
|Utica
|NY
|$6,515
|2 year
|58.94%
|$3,810
7
Herkimer County Community College
|Herkimer
|NY
|$7,784
|2 year
|56.16%
|$3,840
8
Genesee Community College
|Batavia
|NY
|$6,272
|2 year
|56.74%
|$3,850
9
Adirondack Community College
|Queensbury
|NY
|$7,211
|2 year
|55.92%
|$3,870
10
Niagara County Community College
|Sanborn
|NY
|$5,578
|2 year
|62.42%
|$3,888
11
Hudson Valley Community College
|Troy
|NY
|$8,829
|2 year
|56.13%
|$3,980
12
Jefferson Community College
|Watertown
|NY
|$5,677
|2 year
|56.73%
|$3,984
13
Finger Lakes Community College
|Canandaigua
|NY
|$9,545
|2 year
|55.52%
|$4,022
14
North Country Community College
|Saranac Lake
|NY
|$7,105
|2 year
|52.09%
|$4,050
15
Clinton Community College
|Plattsburgh
|NY
|$7,179
|2 year
|55.45%
|$4,060
16
Columbia-Greene Community College
|Hudson
|NY
|$5,711
|2 year
|64.01%
|$4,080
17
SUNY Broome Community College
|Binghamton
|NY
|$5,163
|2 year
|58.13%
|$4,108
18
Corning Community College
|Corning
|NY
|$6,593
|2 year
|57.33%
|$4,150
19
Cayuga County Community College
|Auburn
|NY
|$6,037
|2 year
|55.12%
|$4,200
20
Ulster County Community College
|Stone Ridge
|NY
|$4,225
|2 year
|61.75%
|$4,230
21
Nassau Community College
|Garden City
|NY
|$7,196
|2 year
|69.98%
|$4,234
22
SUNY Westchester Community College
|Valhalla
|NY
|$6,027
|2 year
|65.99%
|$4,280
23
Erie Community College
|Buffalo
|NY
|$4,369
|2 year
|52.54%
|$4,295
24
Rockland Community College
|Suffern
|NY
|$9,130
|2 year
|71.49%
|$4,299
25
Onondaga Community College
|Syracuse
|NY
|$8,011
|2 year
|56.68%
|$4,300