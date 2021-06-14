Do your kids love drawing with chalk? Let them get down and dirty and have some fun at The Chalk The Walk event happening in Sylvan Beach, New York.

This event is happening on July 3, starting at 9AM with Sylvan Beach Tourism. Currently, they are looking for artists between the ages of 5 - 10 years old. The best part, there is free chalk to anyone who pre-registers, but it's encouraged to bring your own chalk too for a variety of color options.

If you want to register for the event, you're asked to email: artclasses@faidley.net. In the email be sure to include: name, age and phone number. You can also contact Angela Faidley at (610)762-5694.

"Just a friendly reminder, We ask that visitors please respect our no open container policy, this includes the beach. We desire to be a fun but safe place to visit, and are promoting to be a friendlier- family oriented environment. Open container tickets can, and will be distributed for fines of $250"

While at the beach this summer, don't miss the weekly car cruise-ins on Thursday evenings, along with Bikes at The Beach happening every Tuesday.

Arrr! Abandon Ship Hearties And Head To Sylvan Beach For Pirate’s Weekend

Pirate’s Weekend in Sylvan Beach is back, and it's even bigger and better after a year off. The 2021 Sylvan Beach Pirates Weekend is Thursday, July 15 – Sunday, July 18. It's an exciting weekend for people of all ages and features a ton of activities, including the popular Pirate’s Boat Parade on Saturday. You can read more here.

