The Canada-U.S. border Restrictions Are Now Extended Into 2021

The Canadian federal government has extended restrictions at the Canada-U.S. land border through 2021.

These restrictions have been extended until January 21st 2021.

The world's longest international border has been closed to non-essential travel for months, although essential workers — such as truck drivers and health care professionals — are still able to cross by land. Canadians also are still able to fly to U.S. destinations.

According to CBC, Americans wishing to travel to Canada must prove to the Canada Border Service Agency that their visit is for an essential purpose or they have immediate family in Canada. Also on top of that, they have to prove they have no COVID-19 symptoms and they have a 14-day quarantine plan — unless they can prove they are exempted.

The U.S. and Canadian governments have mutually agreed to continue restricting movement across the world's longest international border.

