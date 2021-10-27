The Buffalo Bills have not played a game since last Monday night, when they lost a close game to the Tennessee Titans by a score of 34-31.

Buffalo is 4-2 and still leading the AFC East division by a game and a half. The Bills host division rival Miami this Sunday at 1 pm at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

The Dolphins have been going the opposite direction -- dropping six straight games, on the way to a 1-6 record. Still, Miami week at home is a special one for Bills fans in Buffalo and if you're going to the game on Sunday, get ready for a touch of throwback by the home team.

Get our free mobile app

The Bills unveiled their week 8 uniform on social media this morning, and it's one fans love to see: the standing Buffalo throwback.

The Bills current uniforms are awesome, and obviously many fans want the red helmets and '90s unis back eventually, but the standing Buffalo throwbacks are such a clean look. It's a perfect week to break them out, too.

As for the game on the field, the Bills are fairly healthy heading into this game against the Dolphins. The injury report has not come out, as of late Wednesday morning, but tight end Dawson Knox will miss the game after getting surgery on his fractured hand. The hope is Knox is back sooner, rather than later.

The Dolphins will start Tua Tagovailoa, who did start the week 2 game against the Bills, before sustaining a rib injury and leaving the game. Backup Jacoby Brissett played the majority of the first game against the Bills.

Kickoff is at 1 pm at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

16 Buffalo Bills With Some Of The Best And Worst Nicknames

22 Famous Buffalo Sports Phrases Every Die-Hard Bills and Sabres Fan Knows Being a sports fan in Buffalo is sometimes like knowing a different language. Here are 22 of our favorite Buffalo sports phrases you already know if you're a huge fan! And if you're new here, here's how to catch up.