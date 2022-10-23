Josh Allen Loves Two Famous Movies He Watched For the First Time

The number one celebrity in Western New York right now is Josh Allen.

Allen has been the quarterback the City of Buffalo and the fanbase has been waiting for since Jim Kelly retired at the end of the 1996 season.

Allen leads the NFL this season with 1,980 passing yards and is the frontrunner for the league MVP after week 6, with the Bills sitting atop the AFC standings at 5-1.

Get our free mobile app

Josh Allen isn't just a great quarterback. He absolutely knows that he's a public figure right now, which comes with the job of a starting quarterback in the NFL; especially the best team in the NFL.

He makes time for both fans and the media, which is a reason why he's so beloved.

This season, Allen has been doing a segment with Kyle Brandt of The NFL Network. Brandt's own podcast called "Brandt's Basement" features Allen chatting about football and pop culture, which includes movies.

Brandt recently asked Josh to watch five older movies and give his rankings of each. Allen liked all five but he only gave two of the movies an "A grade."

Basically, any movie Josh hasn't seen before he was born (1997), he watches movies he has never seen before and rates them for Brandt.

Those "A' movies would be National Lampoon's Vacation and The Shawshank Redemption.

The Shawshank Redemption is absolutely one of the best movies ever made. It's one of those films that if you're scanning channels and see it, you have to watch it. That's when you know you have made a classic, all-time movie.

I'm not old enough to have lived in the '80s but I think the '80s decade was the best for comedies. It's cool Josh watched these famous movies.

16 Buffalo Bills With Some Of The Best And Worst Nicknames

15 Things You Should Never Do at a Bills Home Game Things that are a no-no to do at a Buffalo Bills home game.