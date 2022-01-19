The Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs are getting ready to play in the AFC Divisional Round this Sunday at 6:30 on CBS.

The game will be the fourth meeting between the two teams since October of 2020 (15 months). The Chiefs beat the Bills in Orchard Park on a rainy, windy day in a game that was moved to Monday evening, 26-17.

Then the Chiefs beat the Bills in the AFC Championship, 38-24 last January. The Bills won the last meeting, which was in October of 2021, by a score of 38-24.

The two teams are quickly developing into the new Patriots-Colts rivalry, which was a popular same-conference, different-division rivalry between the two teams in the 2000s, behind two legends at quarterback (Tom Brady, Peyton Manning).

The Bills and Chiefs both have a high-octane offense that is predicated on the passing game. The Bills passed all over the Chiefs in the last meeting and are looking to do so again.

In fact, to channel some good mojo from the October meeting between the two teams, the Bills have decided to wear the same uniform combination, which just so happens to bee a fan-favorite.

The Bills tweeted today that they will be wearing the all-whites in Kansas City on Sunday night.

The Bills beat uniform combination is the all-whites. It's such a sharp look that looks great for road games.

The Bills and the Chiefs are both going into this game healthy. The Bills only have defensive end Mario Addison in question for the game, but everyone else appears to bee a full-go for this game on Sunday.

The winner will play the winner of the Cincinnati Bengals and Tennessee Titans AFC Divisional Round game.

