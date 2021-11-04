The Best Free Ways To Celebrate Your Dog’s Birthday

9 Free Birthday Gifts For Your Dog

Our black lab, Pepper, turned 12 years old this week. It’s hard to believe that the little puppy that I picked up at just eight weeks old, is now a senior citizen dog!

Since having kids, Pepper and I don’t do nearly as much as we used to together. Because of the time that I have to spend chasing kids around the house and things like that, hunting with Pepper, and spending time with just her and I, have been put on the back burner. Sure, we give pepper lots of love and attention but not like it was when she was being trained as a hunting dog.

On her birthday, I gave her some extra treats and maybe a little heavier scoop of food. But in the past, Pepper‘s birthday has been more of a celebration than it was this year. I have to admit, I have some guilt because of that. Dogs are part of the family and it seems these days, people will spend lots of money on their pets. Since the pandemic began, more and more families and individuals have gotten pets. Dogs seem to be the most popular. Now that offices are opening up and kids are back in school, these families may have added guilt because they too are away from their dogs more often. Most of us will shell out big bucks to help ease the pain of that guilt.

I got to thinking about some free things that you can do to celebrate your dog‘s birthday. Like kids, sometimes doing less is actually more! It’s all about the time spent with them and these nine things might be the perfect birthday gift for your dog especially if you have a busy family like we do.

Country Music's Unique Voices