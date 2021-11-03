Live Like A Lord Of The Rings Hobbit In This Lake George Airbnb [PICS]

We have a little slice of the Lord of the RIng lifestyle right in the Capital Region's backyard.

One of the things I love about Airbnb is you can not only find standard homes and cabins to rent for getaways and vacations, but you can also unearth some truly unique dwellings to spend time in for a brand new experience. And many of them in stunning locales!

That is why this Lake George 'Earth Dwelling,' which is literally nestled into the landscape, jumped out at me. The Airbnb rental is called a 'Hobbit Hole' and is nestled into the Lake George Mountainside. And by the looks of it, staying at this rental will have you feeling like you are living in one of Tolkien's classic 'Lord of the Rings' novels or one of the movies.

So what do ya say we take a tour of this 1 bedroom hideaway for two in the Adirondacks that you can stay in for only $199 a night!

