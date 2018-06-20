Linda Hamilton ’s Sarah Connor is back, baby! We haven’t seen Hamilton’s badass mother for a whole 27 years, with Lena Heady and Emilia Clarke taking over the role after Terminator 2: Judgement Day . But the Terminator franchise is getting a bit of a reboot with the sixth installment, which will (thankfully) ignore all the sequels following T2 . While my entire lifetime has passed (literally) since we last saw Hamilton’s Connor, she’s back and suited up in battle gear once again.

A new pair of set photos from Terminator 6 , currently shooting in Madrid, Spain, have made their way online via TheTerminatorFans.com (h/t Yahoo ). Hamilton’s rocking a short blonde hairstyle, a bulletproof vest, combat pants and some aviators.

The new film from Deadpool directed Tim Miller will feature Hamilton alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger ’s machine of course, but the focus will be on a set of new characters. The story will follow a Dani Ramos, a young Mexican woman played by Columbian actress Natalia Reyes who’s being hunted by a new Terminator, played by Gabriel Luna of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Mackenzie Davis will also star – as if this movie could sound better – as some type of soldier/assassin. Some set photos of her character in costume have made their way online as well:

The film, which has James Cameron onboard as producer, is said to kick off a new trilogy of Terminator movies focused on Reyes’ character, making the sixth film a true legacyquel . Back in April, Paramount and Skydance revealed banners for the film suggesting the title may just be Terminator , sans numbers or misspelled subtitles. That would make sense considering this one will ignore everything after T2 and set up a new era of Terminator movies. Stay tuned as we find out more about the official title and plot details. Until then, the sixth Terminator hits theaters November 22, 2019.