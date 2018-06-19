Monster Magnet Announce 2018 North American Tour
Monster Magnet recently wrapped up a European tour, and now they're about to bring their show to North America. They've just announced a month's worth of dates in support of their new album, Mindfucker.
The run begins on Sept. 28 at Lee's Palace in Toronto -- one of only two concerts in Canada -- and concludes on Oct. 28 at the Sinclair in Boston. The tour also includes stops at Louisville's Louder Than Life Festival (Sept. 30) and Sacramento's Aftershock Festival (Oct. 13). Electric Citizen and Dark Sky Choir will serve as the opening acts. Check out all the dates below and get full details at the band's website.
"Can't wait to hit North America with the Mindfucker tour!" frontman Dave Wyndorf enthused in a press release before giving a caveat. "Warning: This is real rock music, made loud to be played loud! A Monster Magnet show is a face-melting celebration of electric madness made all the better and fueled to peak intensity by the attendance of excitable human beings. Hope you're part of that equation! See you soon!"
Mindfucker, the New Jersey band's 10th record, arrived in March, with Wyndorf proclaiming, "It’s an album that gets right to the point – the world is out of its fucking mind and I’m livin’ it … for better or worse"
Monster Magnet 2018 North American Tour
Sept. 28 -- Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace
Sept. 29 -- Pontiac, MI @ The Emerald Theatre
Sept. 30 -- Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival
Oct. 2 -- Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge
Oct. 3 -- Minneapolis, MN @ Cabooze
Oct. 5 -- Denver, CO @ The Bluebird Theater
Oct. 6 -- Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
Oct. 8 -- Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater
Oct. 9 -- Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
Oct. 10 -- Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
Oct. 12 -- San Francisco, CA @ Thee Parkside
Oct. 13 -- Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
Oct. 15 -- Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
Oct. 16 -- San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick
Oct. 17 -- Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
Oct. 19 -- San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
Oct. 20 -- Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall
Oct. 21 -- Houston, TX @ White Oak (Upstairs)
Oct. 23 -- Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
Oct. 24 -- Nashville, TN @ Basement East
Oct. 26 -- Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
Oct. 27 -- New York, NY @ Gramercy Theater
Oct. 28 -- Boston, MA @ The Sinclair