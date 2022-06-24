Overturned; Supreme Court Strikes Down Roe v Wade

Abortion rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court, Wednesday, May 11, 2022 in Washington. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

In a landmark decision on Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court is overturning Roe v. Wade, the decades-old ruling which legalized abortion nationwide.

The decision came while the high court was considering a case out of Mississippi where the state attempted to ban abortion after 15 weeks.

Conservative Justice Samuel Alito delivered the 6-to-3 majority opinion.

The actual opinion came weeks after Politico published a leaked draft opinion indicating justices were indeed ready to strike down Roe.

In the ruling, Alito writes the authority to regulate abortion is being returned "to the people and their elected representatives."

Going forward, abortion rights will be determined by states, unless Congress acts.

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney issued a statement regarding the Supreme Court decision:

“Today, the Supreme Court affirmed what has been true all along: that Roe and Casey were wrongly decided. The right to abortion is not one that has ever been guaranteed or protected by the Constitution of the United States. This nonexistent right should never have been codified by an activist Supreme Court under Roe or reaffirmed by Casey. It remains a fundamentally moral question that should be determined by voters and the public officials they elect, " said Tenney
Senator Kirsten Gillibrand calls it devastating day for all Americans.

