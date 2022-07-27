How Much Money Do New Yorkers Need To Achieve Complete Happiness?

I believe the saying goes something along the lines of "money can't buy happiness." Sure, while that may be true, there are so many New Yorkers that are struggling with financial issues to the point that it's causing them more stress than any kind of feeling or emotion.

Recently, a study was published in the journal Nature Human Behavior that proved income can have a direct correlation on human well-being and life satisfaction. Because of that study, GOBankingRates worked to determine how much money was needed by people in each state to achieve "happiness."

To estimate how much money you might need to be satisfied or happy in every U.S. state, GOBankingRates factored in each state’s cost-of-living index and used the $105,000 figure as the “benchmark.” The states were ranked from least to most amount of money needed to be happy. GOBankingRates also included unemployment and crime rates for many states for informational purposes.

So...What's The Reality for New Yorkers?

The minimum salary to "be happy" is allegedly $155,610. Wow.

The average New York resident shells out $50,610 more than the national average. And with an unemployment rate of 4.6%, times are tough for a lot of New Yorkers right now. However one can still find happiness at $88,920.

Wait, is that $88,920 per person or per household?? Because honestly I would LOVE that kind of money and it would help me a lot financially as well, as I'm sure it would other New Yorkers. Sure, the $155,610 would be nice but lets be realistic here. Anywhere outside of the city would love that $88,920. Especially if that is per person.

What are your thoughts on this study? Would you be happy with that? Let us know inside our station app.

