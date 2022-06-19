As they saying goes, when it comes to parents and their kids, the apple does not fall far from the tree. But, what about the ball? The puck? The bat?

Often, those don't fall far from the metaphorical tree, either.

This muddled metaphor is my best attempt at saying this: parents who are great athletes often have kids who are also great athletes. Of course, there are always exceptions to this rule, but by-and-large, most professional athletes are genetically gifted, and their kids usually have a touch of that same gift.

Because of this trend, over the years, we've seen countless examples of "sports families". There's the patriarch and the matriarch, both of whom have their share of athletic prowess. Then, there's the next generation of superstars, some who follow in the "family business" and play the sport that their parents played, while others branch off and do something else with their talents.

With Father's Day on the horizon, we're taking the opportunity to look back on some of the more memorable father-son stories in sports, which happen to include someone who played or coached in New York at one point or another.

There were no shortage of stories to tell, so we tried to narrow the list down to ten duos that really caught our eye. These stories hit multiple sports, and involve father-son duos as well as entire families, but no matter what, at least one person in the family has a tie to New York sports that fans in the Capital Region may want to know.

Ten Incredible Father-Son Stories Involving New York Athletes When it comes to athleticism, it often runs in the family, and these ten New York athletes owe their fathers a great deal of credit for the success they've had.