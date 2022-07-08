The moment you've been finally waiting for has arrived: more details regarding the Utica Zoo's largest fundraising event. Brewfest is returning this August for another year of beer, food and fun.

Brewfest is an event that many in the Utica/Rome area attend each year. It generally features over 120 craft beers, ciders, seltzers, and malt beverages, along with wine samples and wine slushies. Along with beverages, many local restaurants set up tables for food samples and attendees get a great experience all while enjoying the sights and sounds the Utica Zoo has to offer.

Mark your calendars for August 6.

Here's What We Know So Far:

Tickets are on sale now online and will soon be on sale physically at different locations across the Mohawk Valley. When you purchase a ticket for the event, it includes the beer, cider, and wine samples, a pint glass, admission to the zoo, live music, and food samples. While here you can also participate in a silent auction where you can bid on and win electronics, gift certificates, lawn & garden equipment, jewelry, and more! Around the zoo, you will also find complimentary water and soda available for all attendees.

Featured Breweries & Beverages: Samuel Adams, Dogfish Head, Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, 1911, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Blue Moon, Paulaner, Hop Valley Brewing Co., Yuengling Beer, Founders Brewing Co., Faith American Brewing Company, Ellicottville Brewing Company, The Genesee Brewery, Saranac, Northway Brewing Co., Simply Spiked Lemonade, Bevy Long Drink, Frog Alley Brewing, Empire Brewing Company, Athletic Brewing Company, Carlsberg, Bitburger, El Segundo Brewing Co., Schöfferhofer Weizen, Equilibrium Brewery, Night Shift Brewing, Flying Dog Brewery, Burlington Beer Company, Southern Tier Brewing Company, Victory Beer, New Belgium Brewing, Jack's Abby Craft Lagers, BrewDog USA, Meier's Creek At Inner Harbor, and more to be announced!

Featured Music: Vinyl Logic & Soup Bone Charlie

Featured Food Samples By: Domino's Pizza, The Celtic Harp, Uno's Pizza & Grill, The Grape Vine, and Pizza Classic

Other details will be announced as we get closer to having the best night at the Zoo.

Advanced Ticket Sales: General Admission - $50

Utica Zoo Members - $45

Designated Driver - $25

Tickets at the Door: General Admission - $55

Utica Zoo Members - $50

Designated Drivers - $25

Raise your hand if you're excited to drink the night away with the lions. We definitely are.

