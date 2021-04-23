New Six Flags Ride in Lake George Flips Riders at 50 MPH, 160 Feet in the Air

Fly high at over 50 mph on the Adirondack Outlaw, the newest ride coming to Six Flag Great Escape in Lake George, New York.

The new ride is the first in the park’s history to combine height, speed and dual motion. A giant arm launches riders 164 feet in the air, and then plummets back down, spinning in a giant vertical circle, while simultaneously flipping guest head-over-heels at 52 mph.

Credit - Six Flags Great Escape

“We are incredibly excited to welcome our guests back to The Great Escape this season,” said Six Flags Great Escape Resort Park President, Rebecca Wood. “We continue to keep the health and safety of our guests and team members a top priority, and we are laser-focused on delivering a safe and thrilling experience for our guests during their visit.”

The Great Escape will limit the number of guests each day in order to allow for proper social distancing. All Members, Season Pass Holders and guests with a single-day or group ticket will need to make a reservation at sixflags.com/reserve.

Guests who need single-day tickets will be able to reserve during the purchase process. The process will take 5-7 minutes, and guests will complete the following steps:

Enter their online order number, ticket number or Membership/Season Pass number

Select the day and the approximate time they want to visit

Acknowledge their understanding of the company’s health policy

Order pre-paid parking, if they do not already have a parking pass

Watch a brief video describing new social distancing and sanitization procedures

Six Flags Great Escape Resort will continue to meet or exceed the New York state safety guidelines with social distancing throughout the park, including on rides.

Guests will be separated by empty rows and/or seats on all roller coasters, rides, and attractions

Six-foot viewing areas will be marked for guests to observe game play; arcade games will be reconfigured or deactivated to comply with social distancing requirements

The Great Escape will be open weekends and select dates beginning May 1. It'll open daily beginning June 24.

Learn more at Sixflags.com/greatescape.

21 Adventures You Need to Add to Your Summer Bucket List