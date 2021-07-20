Staffing Challenges Force Six Flags and Central New York Restaurant to Close Extra Days

The challenge to find staff is forcing more businesses to close a few days a week.

Six Flags Great Escape in Queensbury, New York announced the park would be closed for two days each week due to the lack of staff.

The theme park and outdoor water park will be closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. This will allow us to offer a more enjoyable in-park experience the rest of the week, including extending operating hours on the days we are open.

If you purchased reserved tickets for Tuesday or Wednesday this Summer, you can use them on any other day the park is open.

If you want to work at Six Flags, the park is hiring. There's even a $500-$1000 sign on bonus to encourage more people to apply.

See hours of operation and what attractions will be open or closed by visiting Sixflag.com.

Black Stallion Closing Sundays

The Black Stallion restaurant in Vernon is closing one extra day a week. The Vullo family announced they will now be closed on Sundays in addition to Monday and Tuesday "due to lack of available employees and in order to give the much deserved time off to our valued staff. We are so sorry for any inconvenience this may cause."

The Black Stallion isn't the only Central New York restaurant closing. Cavallo's announced they would close on Sundays until Labor Day due to lack of staff as well. "We need to give our staff a day off, with being so short-handed."

COVID Cannot Stop 15 New Restaurants From Opening in Central New York

18 Kid Friendly Day Trips to Fight Boredom This Summer in Central & Upstate New York Now that school is out for the year it won't be long before the kids are bored. Here are 18 kid-friendly day trips to keep them entertained this summer.