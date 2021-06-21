Take Cover Now! Tornado Warning in Parts of Central New York

Take cover! The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Warning for several parts of Central New York.

The warning is for Southwestern Hamilton County, Northwestern Fulton County, and Central Herkimer County and is in effect until 7:15 PM.

The National Weather Service says at 6:46 PM, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Ohio, or 19 miles north of Little Falls, moving east at 50 mph.

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

The tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Hamilton, northwestern Fulton, and central Herkimer Counties, including the following locations... Oregon, Nobleboro, Farrel Corner, Clockmill Corners, Russia, Knappville, Shaker Place, Piseco, Wilmurt Corners, and Morehouseville.

The warning is from radar rotation not from reports of a tornado touching the ground.

Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning remains in effect for Northeastern Hamilton and Northeaster Herkimer Counties until 9 PM.

Tornado in Lee Center

Tornadoes are rare, but they do happen in Central New York. A small tornado touched down in Lee Center on Thursday, June 3. "This tornado was very unusual in that it came from a shower, no thunder was reported," the National Weather Service tweeted.

A 100-year-old barn on Pritchard's Farm, on Sulphur Springs Road in Lee, was leveled by the storm. Almost all the cattle had been moved to safety as the storm approached. However, one cow and a few chickens were lost. A raffle is being held to raise money for cleanup costs.

Credit - Dave Kaminski

