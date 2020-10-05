Take a Spooky Bicycle Cemetery Tour

Cemeteries, especially old ones, are pretty interesting any time of the year, but they’re particularly interesting and spooky at Halloween time. Have you ever taken the time to walk around an old cemetery and check out some of the headstones? Those old headstones seem to tell so many interesting stories. The Hudson Valley is full of old cemeteries, and there are several in the Kingston area alone. But does the idea of walking around a cemetery sound interesting but a little too spooky for you? How about a bike tour with a bunch of other people?

Bike-Friendly Kingston and Tom Polk will be hosting a Halloween-inspired tour of the Kingston cemeteries on Thursday, Oct. 29, at 5:30PM. This is the final October Slow Ride from Bike Friendly Kingston.

The Slow Ride is exactly what it sounds like it would be. It’s a laid back community ride where all bicyclists are welcome. With each Slow Ride, the goal is to to have fun, build community, practice safe riding and build confidence in beginning riders. Bicyclists of all fitness and ability levels are welcome to join in.

Want to join in on Tom’s Spooky Bicycle Cemetery Tour? Meet at the YMCA of Kingston and Ulster County Parking lot at 507 Broadway in Kingston at 5:30PM. Remember to bring water, a helmet and your bike light. And don't forget your mask, this ride respects coronavirus guidelines.

If you'd like more information about the Slow Ride Cemetery Tour on Oct. 29, or if you want to learn more about Bike-Friendly Kingston and future rides and events, check out the event facebook page.