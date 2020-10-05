Forecasters Calling For Warmer, Drier October in Central New York

Good news if you're not ready for colder weather just yet. October is expected to not only be warmer than normal, but drier too.

According to NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center, much of the United States is likely to observe a much warmer and drier than average month as we move into the middle of autumn.

Forecasters are favoring a warmer-than-average month for the western, central, and northeastern parts of the United States, including central New York. The best chances for well above average temperatures are located across wildfire-impacted areas in northern California and Oregon, stretching into Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, and Montana.

Photo Credit - Noaa.gov

It should not be surprising that with an outlook favoring a drier-than-average October for a large portion of the country, combined with October being one of the driest months of the year on average, drought conditions could get worse in many regions - not good news for areas impacted by wild fires.

Photo Credit - Noaa.gov

Enjoy the warmer temperatures. It'll be cold before you know it and colder than normal if you believe the Farmer's Almanac. Their long-range forecast is calling for a cold winter with normal to below-normal temperatures. There's even the possibility of a blizzard hitting the Northeast states during the second week of February, bringing up to 1-2 feet of snow.