Upstate New York has some of the best fall foliage in the nation. Hawk's Nest may have one of the windiest, most scenic drive to see all the beautiful colors.

Hawk's Nest, named after the birds that called the area home, is located outside Port Jervis, New York on a stretch of State Route 97. On one side of the scenic, winding road is the Delaware River. On the other, a stonewall and a mountain of trees.

Route 97 was originally a one-lane dirt road built in 1859. It wasn't paved until the early 1930s. In 1939 it was dedicated as part of the "Upper Delaware Scenic Byway," with a historical marker placed by the Town of Deerpark, where Hawk's Nest is located.

Route 97 has been made famous in Hollywood. The road was featured in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie and appeared briefly in the 3D film Dr Strange, according to Portjervisny.com.

The winding road is also ideal for car companies. Porsche, BMW, Saab, Cadillac, and Honda have all used it in their ads.

It's also a popular place to motorcycle enthusiasts.

A ride along the winding, cliffside road would be beautiful in the fall...

But treacherous in the winter....

Take a look at Route 97 from above and make plans to drive along the scenic highway, whether it's in a vehicle or a motorcycle.