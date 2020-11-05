There's a place in the Adirondack mountains that's been around for 100 years. A place where you can get away from it all and just enjoy the beauty of nature. Camp Limberlost has been cherished for generations and is now on the market.

The lakefront property, that has only changed hands twice in the last 100 years, has one of the best scenic views. It sits on St Regis Lake, in Lake Placid, where the rich and famous used to visit before anyone knew about the Hamptons. It sits on more than 13 acres of Adirondack forest and comes with 3 homes, including a two story boathouse built in 1989. It's the only livable boathouse on the lake that features central air, an elevator, heated boat bays, a two-story foyer with hand-carved wooden staircase and a second-story great room with fireplace, wet bar and vaulted ceiling.

There's also a two-story guest home, an authentic trapper cabin with wood stove, a Pioneer lean-to, a canoe house with covered slip and a generator house for power backup.

The Adirondack Mountain retreat is graced with stone walkways, a water lily pond, a nature boardwalk, multiple lakeside balconies, large stone patios with an outdoor fireplace, boat docks and there is even a beautiful hill-top location overlooking the cove if you want to build another home.

Limberlost camp is on the market for $4,995,000.