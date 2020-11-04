Trapped New York Moose Rescued and Released Safely

You ever have a moment where you got trapped somewhere were you weren't supposed to be stuck? For me, it was a bathroom in Burger King and to this day I am traumatized.

Imagine being a moose, and all you want to do is go on your way doing moose things. But somehow, you find yourself stuck in a farm pasture. How did I get here? How do I get out of here?

Well, the moose could not do it alone. Officers from the Department of Environmental Control were contacted on October 9th for the removal of a young bull moose trapped in a farmer’s 200-acre cow pasture in Ellenburg Depot in Clinton County. He was there for at least a week, unable to find a way to get out.

After accessing all options, the staff decided sedating and removing the moose was the best course of action.

According to the DEC's Facebook page, the moose was located using thermal imaging footage, intercepted on the ground, tranquilized, removed from the cow pasture and relocated to a nearby forest. The rescue operation went smoothly and the moose appears to be in good health.

“Four officers and members of the property owner’s family assisted the wildlife crew with removing the moose from the pasture and safely relocating it a short distance away. They fitted the moose with a radio location collar before the animal walked away, appearing to be healthy.”

