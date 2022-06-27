Holy Fish! First Time Angler Reels in 35 Pound Monster From Lake Ontario

Holy fish! Wait until you see the 35-and-a-half-pound monster an Oswego, New York woman reeled in from Lake Ontario. Not bad for her first time on the water.

High Adventure

Captain Jeff Wallace took some of his friends and family aboard the High Adventure to fish on Lake Ontario for the first time. One of those first-time anglers was Chelsea Giovo, who was handed the rod when a fish took hold. "The fish peeled the diver all the way to 500feet, and a tug of war ensued between the king salmon and Chelsea," said Captain Jeff.

40-Minute Struggle

The anglers aboard finally got their first look at the beauty after a 40-minute struggle. "We see what can only be described as a shark fin, scoring the surface, tail cutting the water," Captain Jeff said.

Beauty & the Beast

Chelsea’s hard-fought fish of a lifetime tipped the scale at 35.2 pounds. "This is a reminder of why we come out every day to do this. To see an angler catch her first and biggest fish."

Record Salmon

It's not only a big fish for Chelsea. Captain Jeff said it’s the largest salmon of his career too and it could be the largest salmon landed on Lake Ontario this year.

Adventure of Lifetime

Katie O'Reilly, who was aboard the charter, won't soon forget the monumentous day. "Absolutely was an amazing adventure. It brought back some of the fondest memories I have from the time I spent fishing with my dad."

Fishing Charter

High Adventure Sportfishing is a professional charter and guide service based in the Oswego Marina in Pulaski New York where the motto is "if it swims we will fish for it." Learn more at Highadventurefishing.com.

