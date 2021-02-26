Take A Look Inside The ShoppingTown Mall In Dewitt, NY- Syracuse

Onondaga County currently owns the ShoppingTown Mall located in Dewitt New York near the Syracuse area. As of today, the mall is abandoned. The future of the building will go to someone who has the best vision for it.

Onondaga County has issued an official request for proposals (RFP) for ShoppingTown Mall. The property will be resold to the buyer with the best plan for revitalizing the vacant property.

Proposers will need to have a demonstrated history of producing "high quality projects," according to the statement. They will also need to produce financial information related to the project."

According to CNY Central, proposals are due by 4PM on April 27th. You can find them online here.

Get our free mobile app

Jordan Harmon was able to tour the property and take plenty of photos recently with permission from Onondaga County:

The main purpose of this shoot was to document this historical structure before any alterations occur. I grew up with this mall, I can remember coming here as a kid. This was the place my family did our back to school shopping and the place where I’d blow my allowance at Fun Junction playing laser tag. To see it now is shocking to say the least. The former owner of the mall clearly made no effort to maintain it, let alone stop the hundreds of leaks in the roof.

Jordan hope's to see an organization or developer come into this property and make an investment in the Central New York community.

There is so much history that comes along with this mall, I’m eager to see what comes next for it!

This is a huge opportunity for CNY. There are some big companies that could possibly be looking into this property. The property is in it's current condition due to lack of time and love from the previous owner, not the county. The county has been trying to keep heat running through it and making slight repairs.

Check out some of the photos below, but reminder- DO NOT TRESPASS. The mall still has 24hr security, and you will get pressed with charges for breaking in. Jordan had permission to be inside.

Take A Look Inside The Abandoned ShoppingTown Mall In Dewitt, NY Proposers will need to have a demonstrated history of producing "high quality projects," according to the statement. They will also need to produce financial information related to the project." According to The main purpose of this shoot was to document this historical structure before any alterations occur. I grew up with this mall, I can remember coming here as a kid. This was the place my family did our back to school shopping and the place where I’d blow my allowance at Fun Junction playing laser tag. To see it now is shocking to say the least. The former owner of the mall clearly made no effort to maintain it, let alone stop the hundreds of leaks in the roof. Onondaga County currently owns the ShoppingTown Mall located in Dewitt New York near the Syracuse area. As of today, the mall is abandoned. The future of the building will go to someone who has the best vision for it. Onondaga County has issued an official request for proposals (RFP) for ShoppingTown Mall. The property will be resold to the buyer with the best plan for revitalizing the vacant property.According to CNY Central , proposals are due by 4PM on April 27th. You can find them online here . Jordan Harmon was able to tour the property and take plenty of photos recently with permission from Onondaga County:

Take a Hike to an Abandoned Girl Scout Camp 90 Minutes from Utica

Abandoned Dundas Castle

Haunted Thousand Island Mansion

Abandoned Herkimer Elementary School