Buy This Upstate New York Home And You’ll Be Transported To HBO’s ‘Gilded Age’

If you're a fan of "The Gilded Age" on HBO Max, you'll want to buy this abandoned home in Upstate New York.

This home is a Carleton Island Villa located on 6.9 acres of land. If you want a home with waterfront, you're in luck. However, if you want a home that's move in ready, this isn't it. The Villa was constructed around 1895 and was used until around 1927:

It has three waterfronts 198' in front of the Villa, North Bay 287' and South Bay 330'. The home has not been lived-in in over 70 years. It has a stone foundation and wood frame upper floors have deterioration.

On the positive side, there is electricity to the Island and water is taken from the River although there are no utilities connected to the Villa. Around the World War Era, contractors were allowed to go in and remove the interior and the doors and windows leaving the Villa to the elements.

This home is currently on the market for $495,000, according to realtor.com. The home features 11 bedrooms, and you'll be able to take a virtual tour below. Now that The Gilded Age is so popular, maybe this home will find the right buyer.

For those that don't know, The Gilded Age is an American historical drama television series for HBO that is set in the United States during the Gilded Age, the boom years of the 1880s in New York City. In February 2022, the series was renewed for a second season. You can stream the first season now on HBO Max.

