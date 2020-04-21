T-Storms, Rain, Snow and 50 MPH Winds in CNY

The National Weather Service (NWS) is calling for unsettled conditions in CNY with showers turning into a steady rain.

NWS is warning of a strong cold front moving into CNY will bring wind gusts of 50 mph, showers, and isolated thunderstorms. Frigid air will quickly move in, bringing lake effect snow showers throughout the night.

A warm front will cross the region this morning, followed by a strong cold front right on its heels. Showers, and perhaps some rumbles of thunder can be expected along the front...little clearing is expected ahead of the front to allow for destabilization. Wind profiles are impressive, with over 60 knots of 0-6 km bulk shear, so it is possible that some low-topped convection could bring some strong gusts down to the surface... [NWS]

High pressure will be over CNY on Wednesday with gusty through the first half of the day. Temperatures will be cool and below normal, with highs in the upper 30s.

NWS Forecast For CNY:

Today: Showers, mainly before 4pm. High near 48. Breezy, with a southeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of rain and snow showers before 9pm, then snow showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Wednesday: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. West wind 11 to 16 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers after 3pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: A chance of rain, mainly after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday: A chance of rain before 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 58.

