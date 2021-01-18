Discover, Learn and Explore at Syracuse’s MOST This Winter

Are the kids bouncing off the walls? Are you anxiously searching Google for the best places in Central New York to help them get out all that energy, while helping them learn at the exact same time?

You can quit scrolling.

A center for fun learning in Central New York is coming to parents' rescue and is open for learners of all ages.

The Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science and Technology, commonly known as the MOST, is located in Armory Square in Syracuse, and offers plenty of chances for discovery, learning and playing.

The MOST is home to everything from Toothpick World and a HAM radio exhibit to animatronic dinosaurs and live animal shows that are free with museum admission. You can even learn more about the current coronavirus pandemic in the MOST's coronavirus exhibit. Just don't forget your mask!

General admission tickets are available in limited quantities through the MOST's website and cost $12 for adults and $10 for children and seniors.

The MOST will be open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., but will close every day between 1 and 2 p.m. to clean. Guests attending the morning session will be eligible to return for the afternoon session, subject to availability. The museum will also be open the entire week from February 12 to February 21 for school break.

The science playhouse, IMAX and planetarium at MOST will remain closed due to COVID-19.

Learn more about the MOST and start planning your visit through the museum's website.

