Syracuse State Fair Chicken Sauce Marinating And Grilling Tips

If you shop around Central New York around BBQ season, you'll always find Salamida State Fair Chicken Sauce on store shelves. Want some marinating, grilling, and recipe tips?

First, History Of The Sauce Company

Endicott, New York is the birthplace of IBM, EJ, and Salamida's State Fair Sauce. This sauce was first bottled in 1975. The companies founder is Rob Salamida, and he began the business when he was 16 years old.

After more than a year of letter writing, he finally convinced the New York State Fair officials to allow him space for an outdoor booth. At the time, he was the youngest person (19) to ever have his own food concession on the Syracuse Fairgrounds. Every summer for 12 years he built his reputation with the much sought after Spiedie sandwich.

He started his bottling operation in his parent's basement rec room on a ply wood covered pool table, filling each bottle by hand with his special mix of herbs and spices, blended vinegars and vegetable oil. Today, the county is a massive operation.

Marinating And Grilling Tips To Use The Sauce

Here are some tips and tricks from the masters behind the sauce:

1) Seafood should be marinated for 15 minutes to 1 hour for best results.

2) Be sure the marinade is uniformly covering the foods for best absorption and taste enhancement.

3) Remove excess layers of fat and skin to get the sauce in.

4) Never marinate in metal bowls.

5) Never re-use marinade once it's used.

6) Never fork meat prior to marinating.

7) Do not use excessively thick marinades for marination.

8) Vegetables only need a half hour of marinating time.

9) Cut thicker pieces of meat into smaller portions to speed up marinating time.

10) Baste meats during the last 5-10 minutes of grilling to maximize flavor.

You can read more helpful tips and tricks right on their website.