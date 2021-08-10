Syracuse Restaurants Worth The Trip To Make Your Mouth Water
You would think our region would be considered the food capital of the state of New York. There's so many amazing restaurants here in the Syracuse area. This is a great resource if you're looking for some new places to try, or if you're just looking for some place to start.
Here's our A-Z:
Syracuse Restaurants From A To Z- Worth The Trip To Make Your Mouth Water
A - Alto Cinco
Alto Cinco is located at 526 Westcott Street in Syracuse.
B- Brick-n-Barrel
Brick-N-Barrel is located at 7 Syracuse Street in Baldwinsville.
C- Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant
Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant is located at 6195 State Rt. 31 Suite 14 in Cicero.
D- Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que is located at 246 W Willow Street in Syracuse.
E- Erawan Thai Restaurant
Erawan Thai Restaurant is located at 2724 Erie Blvd East in Syracuse.
F- Francesca's Cucina
Francesca's Cucina is located at 545 North Salina Street in Syracuse.
G- Gannon's Ice Cream
Gannon's Ice Cream is located at 1525 Valley Drive in Syracuse.
H- Heid's
Heid's is located at 305 Oswego Street in Liverpool.
I- Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse
Ichiban Japanese Steakhouse is located at 302 Old Liverpool Road in Liverpool.
J- JessiCakes
JessiCakes is located at 3 Marble Street in Baldwinsville.
K- Kasai
Kasai is located at 218 Walton Street in Syracuse.
L- LODED
LODED is located at 6393 Thompson Road in Syracuse.
M- Mitsuba Ramen Noodle
Mitsuba Ramen Noodle is located at 3206 Erie Blvd East in Syracuse.
N- Nestico's
Nestico's is located at 412 North Main Street in North Syracuse.
O- Otro Cinco
Otro Cinco is located at 206 S Warren Street in Syracuse.
P- Pastabilities
Pastabilities is located at 311 S Franklin Street in Syracuse.
R- Red Robin
Red Robin of Syracuse is located at 610 Towne Drive in Fayetteville.
S- Scotch 'N Sirloin
Scotch 'N Sirloin is located at 3687 Erie Blvd E # 3687 in DeWitt.
T- Twin Trees
Twin Trees is located at 5401 West Genesee Street in Camillus.
U- Uncle Chubby's
Uncle Chubby's is located at 5282 Caughdenoy Road in Clay.
V- Vito's Ristorante
Vito's Ristorante is located at 320 E 1st Street in Syracuse.
W- Waterfront Tavern
Waterfront Tavern is located at 6 US Route 11 Central Square.
Y- Yards Grille
Yards Grille is located at 5648 Green Lakes Park Drive in Fayetteville.
