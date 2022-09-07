A lethal and illegal drug that has claimed countless lives was involved in the overdose of a former Madison County Assistant DA who is also running to be county court judge.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office has released the results of a toxicology exam for former prosecutor Bradley Moses, one of two people who first responders said suffered a near-fatal overdose on July 30th while responding to a 911 call at Moses' home in the town of Nelson.

The Sheriff's Office used a search warrant to get a blood toxicology sample of Moses and said the exam detected Fentanyl, Delta-9 Carboxy THC, and alcohol.

Moses, who is the only candidate on the ballot in November's race for Madison County Court Judge, has denied that any illegal substance was in his system at the time of the incident. He said as much in a letter to Syracuse.com, responding to outlet's questions about the incident:

"Moses also repeated his denial that he had any illegal drugs in his system following the incident", the Post Standard wrote.

In releasing the findings, the Sheriff's Office noted "an investigation into the source of the drugs leading to this overdose incident is ongoing."

Moses resigned from his position as an Assistant DA following the incident, however, is still looking to be elected county court judge in November.

Moses, who was previously endorsed by the Republican party, is now facing opposition from his former backers. Both GOP and Conservative party leaders are pushing a write-in candidate, Rhonda Youngs, a village justice in Cazanovia, officials said.

36 Ideas to Inexpensively Make Your Backyard Feel Like a Resort Here are some fairly easy and inexpensive ways to make your back yard feel like you're on vacation and a beautiful summer resort. If these 5 families can do this in Upstate New York, it can be done anywhere!