Syracuse Celebrates 80 Years of The Wizard of Oz

There's no place like home and no movie like the one that taught us that. "The Wizard of Oz" is turning 80 this year, and you can celebrate the anniversary by watching the movie in the theatre this weekend!

Syracuse's Landmark Theatre premiered "The Wizard of Oz" in 1939 when it was still the Loew's State Theater, and now there will be a showing this Sunday at 2 p.m., complete with historic materials from the Onondaga Historical Association.

The Landmark's executive director Mike Intaglietta talked about the importance of the film to the Central New York community in a statement.

Our parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents travelled to our theatre for a two-hour escape to a Technicolor marvel. In the 80 years since its release, ‘The Wizard of Oz’ has become as much a cornerstone of our culture as any work of art. We are thrilled to be able to offer central New York the opportunity to enjoy ‘The Wizard of Oz’ just like our community did in 1939.

The theatre encourages fans to show up in costume because there will even be prizes for best-dressed! Tickets for the event are just $10, and kids 12 and under get in for free.