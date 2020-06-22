Sylvan Beach Amusement Park Not Opening for Summer 2020

Some bad news for beach goers: the Sylvan Beach Amusement Park has announced they won't be opening for the summer this year.

The coronavirus has led to a lot of changes, and reopening plans can require so many changes for businesses, it can be hard to operate profitably while keeping patrons safe. The requirements proved to be more than the Sylvan Beach Amusement Park could handle this year.

"It is with great sadness we announce that the Historic Sylvan Beach Amusement Park will not be open for the summer of 2020 (due) to Covid 19 conditions and restrictions," the park announced in a Facebook post.

The park also claims they had a hard time getting complete guidance from state and local authorities. "Up and until this week we had hoped to open for the 4th of July and we had serviced and assembled many of the rides and other equipment but as time went on it became abundantly clear that we weren't able to confirm when or if we could open and to what level of operation."

The park also suggested employees may not want to come back due to the enhanced unemployment benefits.

"While we are devastated at this loss we remain determined to be here in future years and will continue with capital projects throughout the summer and off season in an effort to return stronger for 2021."

Reactions to the news on Facebook ranges from sadness from people hoping to visit this summer, to frustration, noting that parks like Water Safari are opening for the season.