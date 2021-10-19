The Herkimer Police Department is investigating an incident in which a man was found bleeding from the neck.

Herkimer Police say officers were called to an address on South Main Street Sunday at approximately 10:30AM for a reported assault. When police arrived at the scene, they say they discovered a man suffering from a wound and he was bleeding from his neck.

Police say the Herkimer Fire Department and MOVAC arrived on scene to assist and transported the male victim to a local hospital for treatment. The victim underwent emergency surgery and is currently recovering. Herkimer Police Chief Michael Jory says officers secured the scene and requested assistance from the Investigator and Evidence Technicians to help process it.

Police say the suspects in this incident fled the scene prior to officers arrival. Over the course of the day investigators canvassed the area and interviewed several people. As a result of the preliminary investigation officers were able to develop a list of people of interest in the case. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Chad Manley at 315-866-4330.

25 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State Here are the top 25 most dangerous counties in New York, outside of the city.

13 Worst Places to Live in New York State From high crime and unemployment rates to a lack of entertainment, here are the 13 worst places to live in New York state.

3 Central New York Schools Among the Worst in the State, 4 at the Top Here are the best and worst schools in Central New York according to Niche.com