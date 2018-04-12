Summer Job Opportunities For Rome Parks And Recreation In 2018

The Rome Parks and Recreation have some summer employment opportunities available with a preference for City Of Rome Residents.

Positions available:

Grounds Maintenance

Lifeguard

Park Staff

Pool Staff

Drop-in

Application Deadline is May 14th, 2018, incomplete or late applications may not be accepted. If you are looking for summer employment this may be the perfect job to make some extra money. You must be 16 as of June 1st and have a New York State Driver's License.

[ employment appllication ]