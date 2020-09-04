Syracuse Green Lakes State Park Hosting Scavenger Hunt

Are you looking for some fun, that may involve treasure hunting? Northline Navigation will host a 'Pop-Up Invisible Scavenger Hunt' for two weeks in September at Green Lakes State Park.

The scavenger hunt runs for two weeks starting Saturday, September 5th and running until Sunday, September 20th. Cost to participate is $25 for adults and free for children.

This is a unique event that respects everyone’s personal space in the era of COVID-19 social distancing, allows us to all run (or walk, hike, shimmy, Prancercize, etc) the same course and then compare results (and routes)… except, not all at once."

Download The 96.9 WOUR Mobile App

Here's How It Works

First, you need to register. Once you register, you will receive a PDF course map to print at home, and instructions on how to download and install the scoring app called UsynligO.

When you’re at the start location and launch the UsynligO app to begin the activity, the clock is ticking and you’ll travel to as many checkpoints marked on the map as fast as you can.

All along the way, UsynligO records your track and keeps score of how many points you have collected. Once you get all the checkpoints and you return to the Finish, your score is displayed on the leader board, visible inside the app.

You can find more information about how to participate and registration information at Northline Navigation's website.