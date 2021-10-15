New York Man Snaps Stunning Photos Of Powerful Northern Lights In The Adirondacks
A solar storm hit Earth and brought with it a spectacular light show in New York. In the Adirondacks, one photographer captured all of the magic.
Stunning Photos Of Powerful Northern Lights In The Adirondacks
Breathtaking Pictures Captured From The Adirondack Railroad
Northern Lights In Old Forge
Upstate New York Fall Foliage Trains
Here's more about the photos:
Meet Patrick Bly. He's the man responsible for these amazing photos of the Northern Lights in the Adirondacks.
I couldn’t believe my eyes.. I knew what I was watching before I even took my camera out. After snapping a couple shots and watching a huge meteor I ran back up to my dad’s place and woke him in the most lunatic fashion ever. After a slight panic thinking I had just burned my house down he threw his boots on and came down the road with me to watch the show."
Patrick tells us it was very important to check out the lights with his Dad.
After I got him I set up my tripod to take a bunch of exposures and we sat on the bed of my truck to watch the show. He had seen them before but not for many many years.. it sparked tons of old stories and so much appreciation for the moment"
You can check out even more of Patrick's work on his website and Instagram page.
More About Patrick
Patrick Bly is a published and award-winning nature photographer right out of Jay, New York. Patrick is very inspired with nature, and the beauty of the Adirondacks. If you look through his work, you’ll see the connection:
Patrick’s love for science can be found through his work, as he looks for connections between himself and the environment around him. Each image Patrick takes was captured through a feeling of intimacy, something about the scene that fascinated him with its surreal beauty. His hope is that you can feel something similar while browsing through his portfolio.
Patrick has been featured on covers and writes articles for magazines like LocalADK and DoNorth Magazine. He also joined the marketing team at Whiteface Mountain, home of the Winter Olympics, where he learned the ins and outs of content creation. His freelance work includes product, portrait, elopement, and commercial film.