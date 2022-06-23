Little Falls Schools have partnered with Creative Outpost to offer new opportunities to their students.

The agreement will provide a career exploration and development learning opportunity for middle and high school students interested in pursuing trade skills for employment in high-growth media, film, and technology industries.

"The idea for launching the organization’s workforce development initiative originated from his passion for ‘raising the bar’ regarding commercial content development," said David Warren, founder of the Creative Outpost. "The City is a film-friendly location, and the industry’s projected 21% job growth over the next ten years seems perfect for the area."

“We’re excited to partner with The Creative Outpost on their career exploration and development initiative. This collaborative program allows us to leverage our facility investment to benefit the community and our student population. With the power of a synergistic partnership like this, we are laying the groundwork for a unique learning ecosystem of academic programs, industry-led workshops, student internships, and future career opportunities for our youth,” noted Dr. Keith Levatino, Little Falls CSD Superintendent.

The idea of the program is to train and prepare students to enter the content development industry, according to Warren. "Either through a film or broadcast journalism course at the college level or to secure a non-degreed position as an entry-level intern or apprentice with relevant industry knowledge of business practices, terminology, and software tools," he said.

The Creative Outpost, Inc. is a 501C3 charitable organization providing workforce development services in the form of vocational training, workshops, and internships to the general public. It offers an opportunity for up-skilling workers in a changing economy. It also provides career pathways to low-income youth with trade skills for employment locally and within the 45-minute commuting shed of Little Falls, NY. The organization leverages its workforce services by fostering collaborative partnerships within the film, video, and media industries to facilitate internships and job opportunities for its students.

This Fancy, Owner Built Ranch in Lee Center Could Soon Be Yours Here is a beautiful ranch you have to see for yourself. The 4500 square foot, 3.73 acre property is located in Lee Center. The 4-bed, 3.5-bath estate with a newly built pole barn comes in at an asking price of $799,000.

Waterfront Foundation For Custom Home In Cooperstown Looking to build a house on beautiful lake lakefront property? Here’s a chance for you to build a custom-built home on Otsego Lake in Cooperstown and it's already started for you.



Oneida Indian Nation's The Villages At Stoney Creek Apartments The Oneida Indian Nation is announcing a new employees housing program. The Villages at Stoney Creek Apartments will 50 apartments avialable to workers at below-market rates.