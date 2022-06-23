12 Delicious Upstate New York Food Festivals for Summer 2022

12 Delicious Upstate New York Food Festivals for Summer 2022

BurgerFest, Phelps Sauerkraut Weekend, Taste of Buffalo Food Festival, Finger Lakes Wine Festival via Facebook, Canva

What is not to like about a food festival?

Nothing!

Upstate New York has a busy schedule of food festivals throughout the region this summer.  We offer up 12 great ones for you to consider.  Some are big, attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors, and others are small, held in rural communities attracting those only in the immediate areas.

But all are worth a visit.

I am always amazed at what food, no matter how seemingly simple, can be fashioned into a full blown community festival.  You will find many of them here.  We also included some wine festivals, which pair up nicely with food events.

My favorite has to be the Sauerkraut Festival Weekend in the rural community of Phelps, N.Y.  I have been there. Thousands will attend to eat sauerkraut cake, do face painting on heads of cabbage, and bow down to the Prince and Princess of Sauerkraut.  Why do they do this?  It is in the story below.

So here is to you corn, garlic, spiedies, lobster rolls, hamburgers, and more.  It is your time to shine at food festivals dedicated to you this summer in Upstate New York!

A Dozen Tasty New York Food Festivals to Sample This Summer

Food and Wine. Wine and Food. Yup, that is definitely an Upstate thing! Here are 12 great festivals to put on your road trip calendar for July and August this year. From corn to garlic, and from wine to craft breweries, the spotlight shines bright on Upstate New York's native food and beverage history this summer.

Did You Know This? 11 Vintage Upstate General Stores and Five and Dime Stores

We all have memories of those great little five and dime stores and general stores of our youth. They were the heartbeat of our communities. They sold just about everything, you could get a pretty good meal in most of them, and of course the showstopper was always the rows of penny candies. Upstate still has plenty of these stores around (some of them 100, 150, 170 years old!). Here is a list to start you on your trip back to the general stores of your youth. They are all great!
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top